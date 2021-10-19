Holmes OK'd Testing Claims Over Atty's Concerns, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 19, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An ex-Theranos senior project manager testified in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Tuesday that Holmes approved Theranos' websites and presentations shown to the military and high-profile investors that said Theranos' minilabs could run "any test available in central labs" despite in-house counsel's objections to the language. Over multiple objections by the defense, prosecutor John Bostic showed the jury slides from Theranos' 2011 and 2012 PowerPoints during Daniel Edlin's direct examination. Edlin recalled that he helped prepare the PowerPoints, and they were approved by Holmes before they were presented to the military, which entered a 12-month service contract with...

