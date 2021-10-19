GEO Group Can't Pull ICE Director Into $1-A-Day Wage Retrial

By Grace Dixon (October 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge denied GEO Group's request that he order U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's director to testify in the middle of a retrial over its $1-a-day wages for migrant detainees at a Tacoma holding center. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan refused to order ICE Director Tae Johnson to comply with the private prison contractor's subpoena on day five of a trial over claims lodged by the state of Washington and a class of detainees challenging the contractor's practice of paying the migrants minimal wages to help run the facility. GEO Group had sought to compel Johnson's testimony over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS