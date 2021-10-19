AGs Want Facebook's Logs On Vax 'Disinfo Dozen'

By Khorri Atkinson (October 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 14 state attorneys general is asking Facebook to disclose whether the top disseminators of COVID-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation, referred to as the "Disinformation Dozen," have been granted special protections that allow them to spread falsehoods on the platform. The letter sent last Wednesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg came in response to former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen's recent disclosure of leaked documents that she said show how the company has "stoked division and weakened our democracy." The whistleblower also told lawmakers at a hearing earlier this month that Facebook is hiding "vital information" from the public about what...

