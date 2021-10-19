Feds Rest In Giuliani Ally's Campaign Finance Trial

By Stewart Bishop (October 19, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday rested their campaign finance case accusing Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and his former business partner of illegally funding U.S. political campaigns with a Russian tycoon's money in hopes of support for their plans for a legal cannabis operation. The government took less than five days to present evidence to the jury weighing the fate of Parnas and California entrepreneur Andrey Kukushkin, who are accused of accepting $1 million from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev, $100,000 of which was allegedly used to support candidates in U.S. elections. Parnas and another associate, Igor Fruman, are further alleged to...

