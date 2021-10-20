4 Practical Pointers For Litigating A Design Patent Case

By Nathan Sabri (October 20, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Act states that the provisions relating to utility patents "shall apply to patents for designs, except as otherwise provided." But as anyone who has litigated a design patent case knows, the two are worlds apart. In practice, the test for infringement is different; the test for invalidity is different; the remedies can be different; and many critical doctrines are relevant only to design patent cases. Two recent design patent opinions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Campbell Soup Co. v. Gamon Plus Inc. in August[1] and In re: SurgiSil LLP in October,[2] underscore how different...

