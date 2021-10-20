Bayer Will Have To Face Investor Suit Over Roundup Litigation

By Katryna Perera (October 20, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to dismiss a suit against Bayer AG on Tuesday in which investors claim the company downplayed the significance of litigation related to the weedkiller Roundup that it faced after acquiring Monsanto in 2018. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg denied the dismissal motion in its entirety but noted in his order that some claims put forth by the investors are not "viable" and suggested they retry those theories with an amended complaint. The City Of Grand Rapids General Retirement System and the Michigan city's Police & Fire Retirement System sued Bayer in July 2020, alleging it downplayed...

