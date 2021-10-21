High Court Urged To Reverse 'Impossible' Review Standard

By Grace Dixon (October 21, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A coalition of conservationists and ranchers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that the federal government need not subject immigration policies to environmental review, saying it created an "impossible" standard for challenging immigration programs. Backed by the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for reduced immigration, the coalition urged the high court to revive their claims against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. They say the Ninth Circuit's refusal to link looser immigration policies to increased immigration and environmental degradation, despite the surfeit of evidence offered to the contrary, set an unattainably high bar for establishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS