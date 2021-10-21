Atty Accused Of 'Heinous Fraud' With Privileged Insys Docs

By Bill Wichert (October 21, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A specialty pharmacy has accused a Garden State attorney litigating claims related to an Insys Therapeutics opioid of "heinous fraud," saying he took privileged material acquired in a fatal overdose action in New Jersey federal court and improperly used it in a related False Claims Act suit in California. Linden Care LLC launched those allegations with respect to Richard J. Hollawell's dual representation of former Insys sales representative Melina Ebu-Isaac in her FCA suit over the marketing of fentanyl spray Subsys as well as Sarah Fuller's parents in their New Jersey suit over her overdose death following alleged misrepresentations by Ebu-Isaac....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS