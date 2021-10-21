Real Estate Rumors: Foundry, Zwicker Electric, Blackstone

By Andrew McIntyre (October 21, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A venture of Foundry Commercial and a logistics arm of California-based GLP Capital Partners has broken ground on an industrial project in Doral, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The venture is building 495,000 square feet across three warehouses at 7777 N.W. 41st St., after buying the site early this year for $55 million, according to the report. Zwicker Electric Co. has leased 12,200 square feet on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The firm is taking space at 352 Park Ave. S., which is owned by Carlisle Construction Corp., and will have space on the...

