Snapchat Tells Ga. Justices Speed Filter Safe Unless Misused

By Rosie Manins (October 21, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- In fighting a Georgia couple's bid to revive their personal injury case over a distracted driver, Snapchat on Thursday likened the "speed filter" of its social media application to any product that could cause harm when misused. Snapchat Inc. told the Georgia Supreme Court it had no duty to Wentworth and Karen Maynard in respect of a crash caused by Christal McGee as she drove at 107 miles per hour on a Georgia highway while using the speed filter of its smartphone app. Wentworth Maynard was left with serious brain damage, and the couple claimed in a 2016 design defect product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS