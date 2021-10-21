Anti-Immigration Group Asks Justices To Nix Bond Hearings

By Matthew Santoni (October 21, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Advocates of drastically reduced immigration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn decisions in the Third and Ninth circuits that said migrants who have been detained more than six months should get a bond review hearing. The Immigration Reform Law Institute, or IRLI, a "supporting organization" for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, filed an amicus brief in a pair of cases pending before the justices over whether Section 1231(a)(6) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows immigrants who have been detained while challenging their deportation orders to get a bond review after six months and potentially be freed...

