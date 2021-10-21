Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ghislaine Maxwell Judge To Screen Up To 600 People For Jury

By Pete Brush (October 21, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Thursday that she is ready to vet as many as 600 people in search of a panel of 18 jurors to hear sex trafficking charges against former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell at a late-November trial.

At an afternoon telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan laid out a thorough jury selection plan ahead of the scheduled Nov. 29 trial, including a "prescreening" round beginning Nov. 4 that could last three days.

Judge Nathan said she is prepared to review as many as 200 potential jurors per day over that period until as many as 60...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!