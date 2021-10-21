9th Circ. Trims Money Laundering Ex-Banker's Conviction

By Craig Clough (October 21, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday reversed an ex-East West Bank manager's conviction for making a false entry in bank records but affirmed a second such conviction, holding the first should be tossed despite its connection to a money laundering scheme because nothing on the transaction's face made it false. Vivian Tat was a manager at the East West Bank branch in San Gabriel, California, and was convicted in 2018 of two false entry counts and one count of money laundering after a jury found she knowingly aided in a scheme she believed was connected to drug money that actually came from an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS