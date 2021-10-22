Feds Ask For 10 Years For Brit Involved In Bar Works Fraud

By Katryna Perera (October 22, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a New York federal judge to sentence a convicted British fraudster to at least 10 years in prison and pay $57 million in restitution for his role in a $50 million scheme to bolster the Bar Works startup. A jury found British businessman James Moore, 58, guilty in 2019 of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy related to his involvement with Bar Works Inc., which claimed it could turn unused bars and restaurants into office space but was secretly being run by another Briton, Renwick Haddow, who'd been banned in the U.K. from directing companies. According to prosecutors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS