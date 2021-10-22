Cruise Co. Wants Atty DQ'd From Personal Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 22, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line wants a Miami federal judge to eject law firm Gerson & Schwartz PA from representing a passenger who is suing for an alleged injury suffered aboard one of its ships, because an attorney who once defended the cruise company in this case left to work at the plaintiff's firm for "nine days." Attorney Michael Dunlavy doesn't work at Gerson & Schwartz anymore, but he could have potentially handed over confidential information he gained while working at Foreman Friedman PA, which is representing the cruise line in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by Emily Chen, according to a motion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS