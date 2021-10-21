Texas, Missouri Sue To Force Biden To Build Border Wall

By Hailey Konnath (October 21, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Texas and Missouri on Thursday asked a Lone Star State federal court to force President Joe Biden to restart construction on the Southern border wall, arguing that his administration broke the law when it halted construction even though Congress already designated billions for the project. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in their suit that the Biden administration's refusal to use those funds on the project violates the separation of powers and the Constitution. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's termination of construction contracts also goes against the department's own research, which found that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS