IP Forecast: Google Lyrics Battle To Play Out At 2nd Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (October 21, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit will consider next week whether copyright law preempts claims by lyrics website Genius that Google misappropriated content for its search results. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel is set to hear Genius Media Group Inc.'s appeal of a New York federal judge's decision tossing its case alleging Google pilfered lyrics from the website. The lower court found that Genius didn't have any rights to protect the lyrics published on its site, because the lyrics were owned by songwriters and their music publishers. Both Google and Genius have secured licenses from music publishers to display lyrics on their respective online platforms, but...

