Zoom Users' $85M Deal Ending 'Zoombombing' Suits Gets OK

By Lauren Berg (October 22, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday gave the initial thumbs-up to Zoom users' $85 million deal resolving privacy and data security claims against the videoconferencing provider, months after the court questioned the claims over data sharing and "Zoombombing" disruptions. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh granted preliminary approval to the settlement reached in August with Zoom Video Communications, finding that the deal was the result of "serious, informed, noncollusive negotiations," according to the order. "The terms of the settlement agreement do not improperly grant preferential treatment to any individual or segment of the settlement class and fall within the range of possible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS