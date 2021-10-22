Ex-Insys CEO Gets 8 Months Shaved Off Prison Term

By Chris Villani (October 22, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Former Insys Therapeutics Inc. CEO Michael Babich saw his prison term for his role in the company's scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid spray trimmed from 30 months to 22 months Friday. The exact reasoning behind the reduction in Babich's sentence was unclear in public filings, but appeared to have something to do with his treatment while in federal custody. The new, shorter sentence followed a closed-door hearing Wednesday and an order from U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that Babich be returned to the Tucson, Arizona, prison where he had been housed. The Oct. 13 order by...

