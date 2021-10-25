Texas Church Shooting Survivors Win Hearing On DOJ Talks

By Jonathan Capriel (October 25, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the survivors of a deadly mass shooting in Texas by a former U.S. airman are exchanging accusations over whether the federal government is stalling settlement talks as plaintiffs are dying off, leading a magistrate judge to schedule a teleconference for Tuesday on the matter. Survivors and families of the victims of the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs that killed 26 people are urging a federal court to send damages negotiations to mediation, suggesting the Justice Department is dragging its feet on a settlement when speed is needed, as plaintiffs are either at...

