Cox Appeals Chancery Ruling That Killed Verizon Deal

By Leslie Pappas (October 22, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Cox Communications Inc. appealed a Chancery decision that killed an about-to-launch wireless pact with Verizon to the Delaware Supreme Court Friday, calling it "a sweeping restraint on Cox's business" that has cast a "cloud of uncertainty" over Cox's ability to ever enter the wireless market. The Atlanta, Georgia-based cable provider is challenging Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn's Oct. 8 bench ruling and final order Oct. 18, which found that Cox made a binding agreement with Sprint Corp. in 2017 to use its network if Cox ever decided to offer mobile wireless services. "That sweeping restraint on Cox's business is based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS