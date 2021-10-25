DC Circ. Nixes Missionaries' $39.5M Claim Against DR

By Victoria McKenzie (October 25, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit found that two missionaries waited too long to revive a $39.5 million claim against the Dominican Republic for denying them permission to expand a gated luxury development called "God's Hammock," and then wasted ink complaining to the court about filing deadlines. In an unpublished decision issued Friday, a three-judge panel said a lower court was correct to dismiss Lisa and Michael Ballantine' s attempt to vacate a tribunal decision, calling their arguments frivolous, inappropriate and misplaced. "They waste ink complaining that the three-month deadline set by 9 U.S.C. § 12 is outdated and too short. Such complaints are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS