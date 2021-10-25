Apple Says iPhone Buyers Can't Add Claim After Epic Win

By Bryan Koenig (October 25, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Epic Games' one win over Apple, under California's unfair competition law, doesn't give iPhone buyers and other Apple device users an opening to amend their own monopolization claims a decade after first filing suit, the tech giant has told a Golden State federal judge. Apple on Friday decried the consumers' bid to file a fourth amended complaint as "bad faith" and "gamesmanship," made only after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers held last month that the Cupertino, California-based company had violated the UCL through so-called anti-steering provisions, while rejecting the bulk of Epic's lawsuit. The consumers, pursuing a proposed class action,...

