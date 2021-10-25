9th Circ. Rejects Arizona Auto Dealer Data Law Challenge

By Dorothy Atkins (October 25, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Two auto dealer data companies on Monday lost their bid to restrict car dealerships' access to their databases when the Ninth Circuit refused to revive their bid for an injunction against an Arizona law mandating third-party access, finding the companies likely won't win their constitutional and Copyright Act claims. In a 27-page published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Eric D. Miller, a unanimous three-judge panel held that a trial judge got it right in rejecting Illinois-based CDK Global LLC and Ohio-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co.'s injunction bid. The panel noted that the new law does not force companies like CDK and...

