Texas Jury Awards $353M To Airport Worker Struck By Van

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas state jury hit Allied Aviation Fueling Co. of Houston Inc. and one of its drivers with a $352.8 million verdict Monday, finding that they were responsible for the paralysis of a United Airlines worker who was struck by an Allied van at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport. Eleven of the 12 jurors agreed that Allied was 70% responsible for the September 2019 accident that left Ulysses Cruz, who was 48 at the time, a paraplegic, while van driver Reginald Willis is responsible for 30% of the injuries. Cruz was found not at all responsible for the accident. "The Cruz family...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS