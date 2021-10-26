Judge Tosses Investors' Suit Against Chinese Electric Car Co.

By Katryna Perera (October 26, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a putative class action suit against Chinese electric car company Kandi Technologies Group on Monday, saying the plaintiffs had failed to show that the defendants deliberately made misstatements on the company's financial reports. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said in her order that the investors failed to plead scienter and that the complaint's allegations of "conscious behavior or recklessness are conclusory." The investors initially sued in 2020, alleging that the company and its executives made false statements on filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2014, 2015 and the first three quarters...

