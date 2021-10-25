J&J Unit Hit With Motion To Send Ch. 11 To New Jersey

By Vince Sullivan (October 25, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Bankruptcy Court administrator in North Carolina asked the judge overseeing the Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary to transfer the case to New Jersey, saying the debtor has a strained and limited connection to the Tar Heel State. In a motion filed late Monday, the bankruptcy administrator for the Western District of North Carolina said the interests of justice would best be served by sending the case of LTL Management LLC to New Jersey where thousands of talc injury claims are pending in a federal multidistrict litigation and where the strongest connection for the debtor exists....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS