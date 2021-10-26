Donziger Must Go To Jail During Appeal, 2nd Circ. Rules

By Rachel Scharf (October 26, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday denied disbarred human rights lawyer Steven Donziger's request for bail while he appeals his sixth-month prison sentence for contempt stemming from a lengthy legal fight with Chevron. The one-page order came just hours after oral arguments in Donziger's appeal. While denying Donziger's bail request, the panel expedited the challenge to his July conviction for disobeying court orders in Chevron's civil case over a $9 billion oil pollution judgment in Ecuador. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Donziger to prison on Oct. 1 and found him too much of a flight risk for bail, citing her 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS