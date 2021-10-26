COVID App Programmer Accuses Gibson Dunn Of 'Retaliation'

By Bryan Koenig (October 26, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A coronavirus tracking app developer hinted Monday that it may seek to disqualify Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP from representing Apple against antitrust claims that the tech giant blocked competing COVID-19 apps from the App Store, telling a California federal court the firm improperly attacked the app's programmer out of "political retaliation." Coronavirus Reporter notified the court to a pair of U.S. Supreme Court petitions that app programmer Jeffrey D. Isaacs submitted last week, the latest moves in a 14-year saga over Isaacs' expulsion from the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine that he says has dogged him throughout his career. That case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS