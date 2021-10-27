9th Circ. Says AT&T Can Force Arbitration In DirecTV Now Suit

By Nadia Dreid (October 27, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has decided a proposed class action accusing AT&T of charging customers for DirecTV Now accounts without their permission belongs in arbitration, finding that the lower court flubbed when it ruled that the arbitration agreements were unenforceable under California law. California legal precedent effectively cancels any arbitration agreement that curtails the signee's ability to seek public injunctive relief, which is exactly what the presiding judge found that AT&T's agreement did. But the panel said Tuesday in an unpublished decision that the lower court was wrong. "The district court determined that [the proposed class] sought public injunctive relief, so it...

