Feds Slam Fla. Businesses Suing Over 'Casino Cluster'

By Victoria McKenzie (October 28, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior said that Florida property owners outraged over the Seminole Tribe's sports betting permit knew what to expect when they moved next door to the tribe's thriving Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida and can't cry, "There goes the neighborhood." In a series of cross-motions filed Tuesday in D.C. federal court, billionaire Norman Braman, former owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the owners of a Broward County senior living facility in asking the court to deny the Interior Department's motion for summary judgment, arguing once again that the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock...

