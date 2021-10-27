Real Estate Rumors: GLL, Weiss, Ronald McDonald House

By Andrew McIntyre (October 27, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A venture of Woolbright Development and Texas-based Lone Star Funds has purchased a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, mall for $101.66 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for Legacy Place, a 425,316-square-foot open-air mall, and the seller is an affiliate of GLL Real Estate Partners, according to the report. Investor Zelig Weiss has offered to buy debt tied to The William Vale hotel in Brooklyn for $163 million amid a bidding war for the hotel's debt, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. Weiss' offer for debt on the property, which is owned by All Year Management, tops an offer...

