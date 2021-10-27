Trump Censorship Suit Against Twitter Sent To California

By Nathan Hale (October 27, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Another of Donald Trump's censorship suits against Big Tech is heading west, as a Miami federal judge granted Twitter Inc.'s motion to transfer the former president's case against it to the Northern District of California. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. late Tuesday is consistent with one issued by a colleague Oct. 6 that sent Trump's suit against YouTube LLC to Northern California as well. Trump and his co-plaintiffs have opposed a motion from Facebook Inc. to change venue in a third suit over the suspension of his accounts. Twitter's motion was based on a forum selection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS