Wash. AG, Detainees Win GEO Group $1-A-Day Wage Retrial

By Cara Salvatore (October 27, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A federal jury sided Wednesday with Washington's attorney general and thousands of immigrant detainees who said private prison giant GEO Group broke the law by paying only $1 per day for their labor at a large ICE detention site. The jury in Seattle found that Florida-based GEO violated Washington's Minimum Wage Act with the bargain-basement pay of detainees who have worked cleaning floors, serving food, cutting hair, painting, and washing laundry. GEO has maintained that its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract mandates it provide a work program, and that the contract mentions a wage of $1 per day. But the...

