$2.5M Deal On Table In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Suits

By Y. Peter Kang (October 28, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County officials are set to decide whether to sign off on a $2.5 million deal to end twin suits accusing county employees of sharing graphic photos taken by emergency workers at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant after county counsel recommended approval of the settlement. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will meet on Nov. 2 to vote on whether to approve identical $1.25 million payments to the relatives of youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and three members of the Altobelli family, who died alongside Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and others flying...

