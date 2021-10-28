Rutgers Gets Initial OK Of $5M Deal In COVID-19 Tuition Suit

By Craig Clough (October 28, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has granted preliminary approval to a $5 million class action settlement in a lawsuit against Rutgers over claims the university improperly kept tuition and fees after ceasing in-person instruction during the spring 2020 semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the deal receives final approval, it would certify a settlement class of all students who paid Rutgers spring 2020 semester fees of any type or amount, excluding anyone who already received refunds for their fees for that semester and anyone who opts out. The settlement also calls for class members to automatically receive a...

