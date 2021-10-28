Apple Says Consumers Trying To 'Rehab' Expert's Testimony

By Bryan Koenig (October 28, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Apple wants a California federal judge to block iOS consumers from amending a key expert's deposition transcript, arguing the proposed tweaks represent an effort to "undo unhelpful admissions" that hurt their chances at class certification on monopolization claims. Economics professor and Nobel laureate Daniel McFadden's deposition should be stricken in its entirety or, at the very least, more than a dozen proposed corrections to the transcript for his Aug. 3 testimony should be culled "as improper substantive changes or contradictions," Apple said. What the consumers say were merely corrections and clarifications, Apple argued, were actually attempts to fix issues the company...

