Fed. Circ. Forecast: USPTO To Face Inventor's Bias Claims

By Andrew Karpan (October 28, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Prolific computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt heads to the Federal Circuit next week to argue for the revival of his case accusing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of adopting a secret "no-patents-for-Hyatt policy." On Monday, three judges will hear Hyatt's argument that a Virginia federal judge was wrong to reject his allegation that the patent office established a blanket rule never to issue him patents starting in 1997. The lower court judge found in favor of the agency, saying the office had made it "unmistakably clear" it did not adopt such a rule. Decades ago, the USPTO had issued Hyatt as many...

