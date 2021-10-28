Minn. Man Charged In MLB Hack, Illegal Streams Scheme

By Zachary Zagger (October 28, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York on Thursday hit a Minnesota man with wire fraud and hacking charges alleging he attempted to extort Major League Baseball with threats to expose vulnerabilities in its computer network and distributed illegal streams of MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL games. Joshua Streit, 30, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, is alleged to have gained unauthorized access to MLB's computer systems and attempted to extort the league for $150,000 with threats to publicize the system's vulnerabilities ahead of this year's postseason. At the same time, prosecutors say he allegedly provided illegal online streams of MLB, NFL, NBA and...

