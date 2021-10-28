Locast To Pay $32M To End Networks' Copyright Claims

By Dave Simpson (October 28, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Streaming service Locast has agreed to pay ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and others $32 million to end claims that its retransmission of broadcast content to internet users infringes their copyrights, the parties said Thursday in a joint motion for a consent decree and permanent injunction. Under the proposed judgment, filed in New York federal court, Locast will pay out the cash as damages for violating the Copyright Act and will be barred from operating its service again. "The parties have agreed that [Locast founder David R.] Goodfriend shall be dismissed from this action but shall remain personally bound by the terms...

