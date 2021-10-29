NBC Seeks Ax Of Nunes' Russian Agent Comments Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 29, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- NBCUniversal LLC told a Texas federal judge that the defamation suit launched against it by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., should be tossed or at least moved to California. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, NBC said Nunes, who is accusing the network of spreading falsehoods suggesting he withheld information about election interference from his colleagues on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, had no business filing the suit in the Eastern District of Texas. NBC said that if the court chooses not to toss the suit for lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue, it should at least be transferred to...

