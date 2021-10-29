Ex-NBA Players Plead Not Guilty To $4M Health Plan Fraud

By Max Jaeger (October 29, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The 18 former NBA players accused in a $4 million scheme to bilk the league's health care system by filing false medical claims have all pled not guilty and are out on bail, court records show. The sprawling case, unveiled Oct. 7, accuses the former players, and one ex-player's wife, of seeking reimbursement from the NBA Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan using fraudulent medical invoices. Retired Boston Celtics center Glen "Big Baby" Davis was the last to deny the single count of attempt and conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud that he and his co-defendants face when he entered...

