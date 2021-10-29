Zurich Unit Nabs Dismissal Of Calif. Hotel's Pandemic Suit

By Nick Petruncio (October 29, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday granted a Zurich unit its bid to ax a California hotel owner's suit seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, saying stay-at-home orders didn't prohibit it from continuing to operate the hotel. A hotel owner's lawsuit claiming coronavirus-related losses was tossed by a federal judge Friday, letting Zurich American Insurance Co. off the hook. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, granting Zurich American Insurance Co.'s bid to dismiss Park Place Master Tenant LLC's complaint, said Park Place doesn't allege any physical loss of property in its suit, nor does it claim that COVID-19 caused...

