The Biggest COVID-19 Business Interruption Rulings Of 2021

By Shawn Rice (December 17, 2021, 2:54 PM EST) -- A number of federal appellate courts gave insurers a clean sweep on COVID-19 coverage suits with losses attributed to government shutdown orders, policyholders took wins at the state court level and a federal jury trial ended with a victory for an insurer to wrap up the biggest decisions of the year. Clean Sweep At Federal Appeals Courts The first wave of COVID-19 coverage suits that were dismissed made their way up to federal appellate courts last year. For these cases, businesses alleged their losses during the pandemic were caused by government shutdown orders and restrictions implemented to help curb the spread...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS