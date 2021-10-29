3M Notches 2nd Win In Fla. Military Earplug Bellwether Series

By Cara Salvatore (October 29, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury cleared 3M of liability Friday in the latest bellwether trial in military members' mass litigation over hearing loss, allegedly from faulty combat earplugs, giving the company its second win in five trials. The Pensacola jury found 3M isn't responsible for the injuries of Michelle Blum, the first female service member to have her claims heard by a jury in the roughly 250,000-plaintiff multidistrict litigation over damage allegedly stemming from the CAEv2 earplugs made by a company 3M acquired, Aearo. Five more trials are set before year's end in the rapid-fire spate of bellwethers — two starting on Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS