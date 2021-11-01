Ex-Fox Execs, Sports Co. Can't Dodge FIFA Bribe Charges

By Rachel Scharf (November 1, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge refused on Friday to ax criminal charges against two former Fox Sports executives and Argentine sports marketer Full Play Group in the FIFA corruption probe, saying the bribery allegations fall squarely within standards set during ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling's appeal. In July, Carlos Martinez, Hernan Lopez and Full Play moved to dismiss accusations from April 2020 that they bribed South American soccer officials for lucrative broadcasting rights for the Copa Libertadores tournament. They argued that the government can't police foreign activity under wire fraud laws and that the indictment's honest services fraud claims are unconstitutionally vague. U.S. District Judge...

