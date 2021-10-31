Detainees Win $17.3M In GEO Group $1-A-Day Wage Trial

By Cara Salvatore (October 31, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal jury awarded $17.3 million Friday to a class of immigrant detainees after finding earlier that GEO Group broke Washington law by paying just $1 per day for their help running a major ICE detention facility. The jury awarded the damages Friday after agreeing Wednesday that GEO violated the Washington Minimum Wage Act. Detainees who elected to participate in the labor program were put to work cleaning floors and showers, serving food, cutting hair, painting, and washing laundry, jurors heard, but were paid only $1 per day. In the only question it needed to answer for this second trial phase,...

