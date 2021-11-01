High Court Review Puts EPA In Carbon Regulatory Limbo

By Keith Goldberg (November 1, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's looming review of the Environmental Protection Agency's greenhouse gas emissions authority will hamstring the agency's efforts to regulate the electricity sector, increasing the Biden administration's urgency to get clean-energy-laden budget reconciliation legislation across the finish line, experts say. The justices on Friday threw sand in the gears of any immediate plans to craft new rules limiting GHG emissions at existing power plants when they granted petitions from states and the coal industry that seek to severely restrict the agency's Clean Air Act authority to regulate GHGs. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Friday his agency "will continue to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS