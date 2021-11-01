Google Seeks Quick Appeal After Failing To Ax $2B Ads Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 1, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Google asked a California federal court to allow it to immediately appeal a recent decision not to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the tech giant made more than $2 billion from unauthorized advertisements, arguing Friday that the September order involved "at least four" controlling questions of law. The tech giant asked the court to allow the Ninth Circuit to consider U.S. District Judge Edward Davila's decision to allow the putative class of website owners to move forward with several contract and unfair business practices claims, along with a California Unfair Competition Law claim asserted under the unlawful prong of the...

