Uber Investors Eye Class Cert. In Suit Over 'Train Wreck' IPO

By Linda Chiem (November 1, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Investors have asked a California federal judge to certify their consolidated class alleging ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc. duped shareholders about numerous corporate scandals, overhyped its business prospects and downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering. Boston Retirement System, the pension fund for Boston's city employees, and individual investors filed a revised motion with U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Friday to spearhead classwide claims that Uber's various missteps and misrepresentations led to an $8.1 billion debut that amounted to a "train wreck" for hundreds and likely thousands of investors. Lead plaintiff's counsel Labaton Sucharow LLP is seeking...

